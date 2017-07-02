Nollywood Actress, Biodun Okeowo Describes Her First Sexual Encounter - The Herald Nigeria

Nollywood actress, Biodun Okeowo has in a recent chat revealed that it is saddening how the world does not regard virginity to be the pride of a woman again.

The actress while speaking during a recent interview revealed that she married a virgin and it has become a thing of shame how ladies comport themselves nowadays.

Blaming the change in tide and moral on civilization and modernization, the actress revealed that it saddens her heart to know that premarital sex has taken over.

Speaking in her interview with Vanguardngr, the actress who condemned the practice of premarital sex which has become widespread said she married a virgin adding that she’s proud of it.

She said when asked if she married as a virgin: “Yes! I did and I can boldly say that.”

She further added: “It is saddening that premarital sex has taken over our time. In the past, most of our men would disassociate themselves from girls who have been deflowered outside wedlock. .

“Then, a woman’s virginity was her pride but time has changed and human beings have changed. I am not happy about it. Maybe we should blame civilisation or modernisation for this. .

“I pray for God’s intervention in this era,” she said. Describing her first encounter with sex, she said: “My first experience was full of fear, uncertainty, pain and alas! I loved it at the end.”

