Nollywood Actress, Bukunmi Oluwasina, condemns `baby mama` syndrome among artists

Nollywood actress, Bukunmi Oluwasina, has written an open letter to her future husband that she would never consider being a `baby mama’, a syndrome that is currently in vogue among some young girls and ladies in the entertainment industry.

Oluwasina, who her came into limelight in the award winning movie ‘Ayomi’ condemned the syndrome in an open letter to her would-be husband on her social media platform: Instagram.

She said this was sequel to the increasing rate of young girls turning to nursing mothers or the ‘baby mama’ syndrome trending in the entertainment industry.

She noted that her mother never taught her to be a `baby mama’ or a nursing mother at a tender age.

Oluwasina also advised her would-be man to work hard as she was doing at present.

She also wrote on the platform that some of their children would love fancy things like she did, adding that she and her future husband should be ready to afford such niceties of modern times for their children when they eventually arrive.

Oluwasina wrote, “Dear future husband, hope you are good? Above all, I hope you are also working hard like wifey.

“I have a feeling that some of our kids will like designers; for those ones who would take after their mother.

“So, dear; please double your hustle and let’s work harder.

“Because I promise to give our would-be children the best father, who will always stay, love, teach, care and grow with them, just like my own father did to me.

“My mother never taught me how to be a `baby mama’. My mother was never one. I don’t pray to be one either. Not even any of our daughters. I pray we all grow up together.

“So our kids will learn, watch and know what being a father and a husband is like; what being a mother and a wife looks like when we must have given birth to them.

“They will understand what genuine parental love, a home and a family look like.

“I want us to be their definition of life forever. Yours in advance, future wife, “Oluwasina wrote.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oluwasina’s debut movie “Ayomi” has won several awards and got a number of nominations.

The movie which featured Gabriel Afolayan and other Nollywood stars was nominated for the 2015 Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards in the Best Indigenous Movie (Yourba) category.

Other nominations in, a syndrome clude: the Best of Nollywood Awards (BON Awards), MAYA Awards, and ACI Awards. (NAN)

