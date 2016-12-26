Nollywood Actress Chacha Eke Welcomes New Baby - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Congratulations are in order for popular Actress, Chacha Eke Faani.

Chacha, who is married to Director, Austin Faani welcomed her new baby girl, Kairarachukwu Dior Faani yesterday, 25th December, 2016.

An excited second time new dad, Austin gushed:

Our Christmas Princess is here!!!

Welcome to my home Kairarachukwu Dior Faani. My wife, your mother, is my JEWEL of INESTIMABLE VALUE. Kamara, my 1st daughter, your sister, is my PRICELESS GEM & CHARM.

You, my Kaira, you are GOLDEN!!! Thank you Lord for blessing me with 3 Beautiful Ladies to love me unconditionally for the rest of my life.Thank you Lord for safe delivery. Mommy & baby are doing very well.

Just two days ago, the actress released photos of her pregnancy shoot and shared with thousands of fans on Instagram.

