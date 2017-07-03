Nollywood Actress, Chika Ike Finally Gets Admission Into Harvard University After 5 Years - The Herald Nigeria

Nollywood actress, Chika Ike has finally gotten her dream admission into Harvard University.

The actress who revealed she had been trying for five years to get into the university for her Executive MBA program took to her social media page to announce the good news.

Chika Ike happily took to her social media page on Instagram to write: “I finally got accepted into Harvard business school for my masters. After trying for 5 years and getting rejected..Yes ! The prestigious Ivy League University… Yippee 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻….I’m super excited….The good part is it’s an executive study so I can work ( as an actress, Tv host and CEO ) 😉😁 and school…

“I started business at age 17 and I’ve been doing this solely on self knowledge and instincts , I think it’s time to hone my business skills from the mother of all business schools so I can have a sustainable company . …. God is awesome, he has done so much for me , looking at all my achievements so far .

“His grace has been with me all through. Doors that people said will never open , opened for my sake ….May he give you a blessing that looks like a lie such that people will question your blessings because of its magnitude . May your Enemies be confused and in awe of your blessings .

“May he give you reasons to smile as you rise in style and in glory .God is no respecter of man and doesn’t care how anyone feels about your blessings. My story so far has truly been his divine Grace…… one advice …Never ever give up!#harvard #EMBA #africadiva”

