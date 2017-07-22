Nollywood Actress Damilola Adegbite ‘Finally’ Address Marriage Crisis Rumours

Some months back, widespread rumours revealed that actress Damilola Adegbite and her Ghanaian husband, Chris Attoh, were having issues in their marriage.

Chris Attoh responded to those rumours then but his wife didn’t say anything until now. Addressing the matter in a chat with Punch, Damilola Adegbite couldn’t explain where the rumours emanated from.

She said: “Part of the price that we pay for being famous is the rumour they peddle against us. Some people believe that they have an opinion about your personal life and anyone can just say anything that they like at any time. I don’t know where the rumour of my marriage crisis emanated from; neither do I know how it started but we don’t pay attention to things like that. We are used to such talks and we have been in this industry for years, so you can throw anything you want at me or talk about my career. I don’t know where that came from but my marriage is fine.”

“People react to things differently but I laughed when I saw the news. From my post on Instagram, people could see that I was having a ball with the rumour. I probably had a bowl of popcorn in my hand as I was reading the comments and we laughed about it. You just need to understand that in this industry, the more you look, the less you see. Sometimes, the things you think you know are not true and vice versa. People just need to realise that everybody has their personal lives and we would rather keep it that way,” she said

