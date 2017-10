Nollywood Actress, Funke Abisogun, who features prominently in Yoruba movies has died few days after giving birth to a baby.

The sad incident happened last night and was announced by the deceased sister in law, who expressed her sadness on her social media page.

The late woman’s husband had only called for a celebration of their newborn child a few days ago before the sad incident happened.

See screenshots of the post:

