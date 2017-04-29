Nollywood Actress, Mercy Aigbe's Husband Addresses Domestic Violence Reports - The Herald Nigeria

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe-Gentry’s man, Lanre Gentry has reacted to reports in the media alleging that he brutalized his wife leading to her hospitalization.

Recall that photos of the actress brutally injured surfaced online days ago with reports holding that she was subsequently admitted at an undisclosed medical facility.

In reaction to the alleged domestic violence incidence which put the actress in the hospital with reports indicating that she suffered a fractured skull from the attack, Lanre Gentry took to his social media page to deny beating his wife.

The reaction comes after reports surfaced that Lanre Gentry was allegedly romantically involved with one Opemititi also known as Queen Stunner, someone who is like a sister to the actress.

Lanre Gentry took to his social media page to write:

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment