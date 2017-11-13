Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson and Hubby share workout photos

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson and her husband Prince Odi Okojie, took to their Instagram to share lovely workout photos.

The mother of three has continued to engage in exercise so as to maintain her amazing physique while dazzling her viewers.

Prince Odi wrote;

“Keeping Fit and Looking Good is Good Business. Early Morning Workout with my BABE!!!! Have a wonderful week ahead my beautiful people. God bless y’all.”

Mercy wrote;

“Weekend vibes…😅😅😅😅See me begging hubby not to pity me o….just use Man hand tight am….

Good Morning Friends… Have a great week…😍😍😍😍”

