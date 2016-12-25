This Is The Only Reason Why I'll Marry A Poor Man - Nollywood Actress - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Emmanuel most known for her role as ‘Nurse Titi’ in the popular Nigerian soap opera, ‘Clinic Matters’ has revealed that she is in love with one of her male fans.

The actress in a chat with Punch disclosed that she has been blessed with a man who understands the nature of her job.

Further during the interview, Nkechi Emmanuel noted that she does not know what her decision will be should her man ask her to quit acting.

She said: “Love doesn’t have a boundary. If I fall in love with a fan, of course nothing stops me from marrying him. The person who I am seeing right now is a fan.

“He is someone who loves what I do 100 per cent and supports me.

“So far, my loved ones and family are in support of what I do. I do not even think the man that would get married to me can ask me to quit acting but if it happens, I cannot really say this is what I would do. But it would not happen.”

On her choice of men and what could be a potential deal breaker, the actress said: “I cannot marry a poor man but if he has prospect of being rich, then he is a good one. If he is poor without such prospects, then I do not see that working.”

She continued: “When it comes to my dream man, he must be God fearing, intelligent, handsome and he must be focused.”

