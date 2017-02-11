Nollywood Actress Viviennne Okafor stuns in birthday photos - The Herald Nigeria

Nollywood actress, film maker and lawyer, Viviennne Okafor shared stunning new photos to mark her birthday today with the caption;
“Happy birthday to me. Owning my throne fully, I’m so thankful, I’ve been blessed so much, I have people who I love and who love me, A career I’m passionate about, A full life, Not to mention in great health. God is too good. All I ask today is that you say a prayer for me. My heart is full. ❤❤❤Thankful for all the love.”
Photo credit:
Styled by @thevivienokafor
Shot by @tcdphotography_
Body art by @henna_dd
Makeup by @flawlessfacesbyjane
Hair by @hairbyuche
Installed by @dvreloaded
Outfit from @roneyarewaclothing