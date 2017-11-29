Nominee Rejection: Senate refers matter to committee

The Senate on Wednesday directed its Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to investigate the controversy generated by its rejection of Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) nominee from Zamfara.

The upper chamber, which screened three nominees from President Muhammadu Buhari for consideration as RECs, approved the ones from Lagos and Kebbi State but rejected Ahmad Mahmud from Zamfara.

The rejection of the nominee which was recommended by the committee was predicated on the disagreement on the nomination by senators from the state.

The senator representing Zamfara North Sen. Tijjani Kaura, had at the screening said that Mahmud was not an indigene of Zamfara.

He argued that “the essence of appointing Resident Electoral Commissioners is to represent states. We feel in Zamfara that Mahmud does not represent the people of the state”.

But raising a motion on the issue, another senator from the state, Sen. Kabiru Marafa (APC-Zamfara Central), claimed that he was not consulted on the confirmation of the nominee.

“Item 4.1.2 on page 6 of the Screening Committee’s Report has confirmed that the nominee was born in Gusau, Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

“The report has confirmed that the nominee had both his primary and secondary education in Gusau and Anka Local Government Areas of Zamfara State respectively.”

He further disclosed that the nominee was Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in the state, and Chairman, Zamfara State Anti-Corruption Commission, among others.

Marafa further argued that the methodology adopted by the committee as contained in the report, made no reference whatsoever to “indigeneship’’ as a basis for clearing a nominee.

“The assertion by Senator representing Zamfara North Senatorial District that the nominee is from Kebbi State and not from Zamfara is therefore false.”

Marafa alleged that Zamfara State Governor, Abdul-aziz Yari, was behind the rejection of the nominee.

According to him, Yari had written to President Muhammadu Buhari to withdraw the nomination on the allegation that the nominee has no historical lineage with Zamfara which he has been slated to represent.

In his remarks, President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, said that the issue at hand was the work of the committee.

“I believe that any decision we take here, we must allow the committee to defend itself.

“It is for us to refer it back to the committee because any decision we take, we will be indicting the committee and that will not be fair on the committee and on the institution.”

Saraki thereafter referred the matter to the Committee on INEC with one week deadline to report back.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print

