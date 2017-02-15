North Korean Leader, Kim Jong-un's Brother Assassinated - The Herald Nigeria

The North Korean President, Kim Jong-un’s half brother has been assassinated in Malaysia.

The death of the North Korean leader’s estranged half brother was reported by the Yonhap News Agency and other South Korean media outlets on Tuesday.

The media reports indicated that Kim Jong Nam was assassinated on Monday in Malaysia.

TV Chosun, a cable television network reported that the North Korean leader’s half-brother was assassinated by two women believed to be operatives from North Korea while an unnamed South Korean government source was reported to have claimed that the deceased was stabbed with a ‘poisoned needle’ by two female North Korean agents.

Police reported that the estranged brother of the North Korean leader had disclosed that he was in “extreme pain” after he had been sprayed in the face with an unknown liquid at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The attackers according to reports are at large as they reportedly fled the scene in a taxi

A Malaysian Police Chief, Abdul Samah revealed that Kim Jong-nam who had been living in exile under the protection of the Chinese government was taken to the KLIA (Kuala Lumpur international airport) Clinic for treatment before he passed away.

Another police chief, Mohmad Salleh said: “He was taken to the KLIA (Kuala Lumpur International Airport) clinic for further treatment, but because of the condition he was in, he was rushed to Putrajaya hospital, but passed away soon after arriving.”

The results of the post-mortem examination of the 46-year-old who had spoken against Kim Jong-un’s administration is expected today as police launch full investigation into the CCTV footage at the airport.

