 I do not have $1.2bn in any account–Lai Mohammed
Notable Saying

“The nuclear arms race is like two sworn enemies standing waist deep in gasoline, one with three matches, the other with five.”
- Carl Sagan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

TEst
Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar