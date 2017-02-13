 I Am Not As Controversial As My 'Father' Obasanjo - Osinbajo - The Herald Nigeria

I Am Not As Controversial As My ‘Father’ Obasanjo – Osinbajo

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Monday declared that he is not as controversial as his ‘father’ Obasanjo.

Osinbajo made the remark while speaking at the 2017 Murtala Muhammed Foundation Memorial Lecture held at the Shehu Yar’adua Centre, Abuja.

Among dignitaries that graced the event include, the Archbishop of Abuja Diocese; Cardinal John Oniyekan, his Sokoto state counterpart; Bishop Matthew Kukah and the FCT minister; Alhaji Muhammed Musa Bello.

He told the audience how he attended a summit of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, and a French man approached him demanding to know if he was the son of the former President.

Osinbajo narrated that the man was apparently confused in the similarity between his name and that of the ex-President.

Responding to the man, Osinbajo said, ‘’Yes, as a matter of speaking.

‘’I have not managed to become anywhere near as controversial as baba, but give me time as a good son, I will.”

The remark of the acting President drew much laughter from the audience including Obasanjo himself.

