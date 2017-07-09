You Are Not Ready To Become Future Leaders - Mocheddah Slams Nigerian Youth - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerian artiste, Mocheddah took to her social media page to slam Nigerian youth stating that they are not ready to step up and become leaders.

The singer took to her Instagram page to note that we live in very sad times plagued with uninterested youth and bad leaders.

She wrote: “Let’s stop being hypocritical , we live in SAD times, with bad leaders and uninterested youths, what have you done for your country? Do you clean the outside of your gates on Thursday’s as the Lagos state government suggests? You live in million Naira homes driving million Naira cars and you can not make drainage in your Own estate? You are waiting on “the GOVERNMENT “(COUGH) LOL… Yes I will laugh! Because that is all I can do!! I’m tired of crying for this country ! I’m tired of getting my heart broken by her over and over!! When we are told to gather and use our voices we don’t.majority of the people that do go for this awareness walks are either doing it for their own selfish interest or going for the music( please we need to stop with the concerts) .

When they invited you to go for TOP 100 Nigerian youths , pls what did you talk about??? You stood there, drank champagne and took pictures for us to see .. So please move along!!! Stop twitting and Instagraming and do something!!!! Those that are quick to say it’s not funny will jump at any opportunity given by the government to come appear or perform, they will gladly smile and take pictures??? When was the last time you had a serious conversation about OUR COUNTRY with someone in power??? But no you pose for a selfie and come cry wolf on Instagram.

Why can’t we let a new Nigeria trend!! When TUface suddenly pulled out from going for a protest we sat back and said nothing!! When Audu Maikuri was arrested we sat back and said nothing!!! We dint let that trend!! We didn’t use our voices we stayed mute!!! But if we need a MEME to trend it will!! WAKE UP NIGERIA!!! …. it will remain the SAME if WE the So called MILLENNIALS sit back and make memes all day!!!if you ask any youth of today who and who is having a twitter feud they will tell you, but I bet they don’t know who their local government chairman is.. our leaders just laugh at us because they know WE “tomorrows leaders” are not ready!!! You have no right to complain.. do you pay taxes?As you lay your bed.. we cannot keep depending on oil revenue, we need a tax culture.. the government needs to be decentralized, power has to come from the state, power needs to be decentralized in order to empower the state. we need to grow from the bottom , the state should be contributing to the center not the other way round !!

I love my country I can die for my country but I can’t do it alone!!! We all need to wake UP!! The power is in our OWN HANDS!!! WAKE UP! READ UP! GET INVOLVED #FIGHTFORNIGERIA #ISTANDWITHNIGERIA #SAVENIGERIA #IWILLDOSOMETHING

