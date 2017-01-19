We’re not responsible for power outages – IBEDC explains

The management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) on Thursday said it was not responsible for the poor electricity supply to customers within its catchment area.

Mrs Angela Olanrewaju, Head, IBEDC Media Communications, said in a statement in Lagos that it only distributed the quantum of energy allocated to it by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

Olanrewaju said, “We wish to inform our stakeholders that the energy value chain comprising the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in the country has its inherent challenges.

“The distribution companies supply power to customers based on energy allocated to them by TCN.

“It is wrong for TCN to blame distribution companies over poor power supply to customers,’’ she said.

Also, the IBEDC Deputy Managing Director, Mr John Ayodele, said that TCN, being the middle-man of the value chain, has not been distributing power when and to where it was needed.

According to him, the frequency of interruptions, sometimes more than 10 times in 24 hours, has made a number of our premium customers to resort to self-generation.

“We will continue to appeal to TCN for better and reliable power supply to enable us to retain our premium customers who are beginning to seek alternative power sources.

“We will continue to improve and upgrade our infrastructure for power supply delivery to all our esteemed customers in the face of all the obstacles in the sector,’’ Ayodele said.

He said that IBEDC was also hampered by avalanche of transmission limitations which vary from region to region. (NAN)

