Notorious Nigerian Drug Lord, Ajebo Arrested - The Herald Nigeria

The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Adamawa command has confirmed the arrest of notorious Nigerian kingpin, Ahmed Buba, popularly known as ‘Ajebo’.

The state command of the anti-drug trafficking agency confirmed the arrest and successful prosecution of the notorious cocaine dealer who was nabbed with 13.9 grams of cracked cocaine.

Speaking on the arrest of the Nigerian drug kingpin, Yakubu Kibo, the state commander of the agency while speaking to journalists in Yola, the Adamawa State capital said the arrest made was a huge success for the agency adding that it is a first of its kind in the history of cocaine seizures in the state.

The arrested kingpin was charged to the Federal High Court, Yola, on April 12, 2017 and convicted of the crime bagging him a five year prison sentence without the option of fine.

Mr. Kibo further added: “Ahmed Buba has confirmed to the command that the source of his cocaine is from Abuja.”

He disclosed that the cocaine which was shipped in was brought into the country using vehicles spare parts.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment