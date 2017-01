Nigerian writer and Novelist, Buchi Emecheta has been reported dead.

The Nigeria literary mind was reported to have died on Wednesday, 25 January, 2017.

The author of several books including ‘The Joys of Motherhood” was reported to have died in London.

Buchi Emecheta was born on 21st of July, 1944 in Lagos and has more than 20 published books to her name.

