NPA commends NCS on seizure of 661 pump-action rifles

The Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Ms Hadiza Usman, has commended the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Retired Col. Hameed Ali and his management team on seizure of 661 pump-action rifles.

Usman gave the commendation in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Lagos by the Public Affairs Manager of NPA, Chief Michael Ajayi.

According to her, the authority is particularly impressed with the fact that the controversial 40 ft container manifested to be carrying steel doors had actually exited the port before it was timely intercepted somewhere around Mile 2, Lagos.

“This remarkably is a proof that the Customs management has put in place, more than one layer of security arrangement to ensure that nothing dangerous actually escapes the eagle-eye of a Customs Service.

“Without this interception, the authority would rather not want to imagine what could have happened to the peace, lives and properties of innocent Nigerians,” the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) quotes Ajayi as saying.

She, therefore, advised that the scope of investigation in respect of this deadly cargo should be broad and thorough.

The managing director also urged all the security agencies serving in the ports to be extra-vigilant, to avoid a re-occurrence of such totally prohibited cargo entering and exiting the port.

Usman, consequently, urged whistle blowers to avail themselves in future, of platforms already put in place by the Authority.

According to her, this would ensure timely presentation of information and intelligence needed to enable the authorities nip in the bud, such acts of illegality.(NAN)

AIC/AJA

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment