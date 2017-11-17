NPA, Guild of Editors, to partner on port reforms

The Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Ms Hadiza Usman, said on Thursday that the Authority would partner with the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) in disseminating information on gains of port reforms.

Usman made the remark during a courtesy visit to NPA by a delegation of the NGE.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the delegation was led by the President of the NGE, Mrs Funke Egbemode.

She said that the port reforms were in conformity with the Federal Government’s objectives of attracting Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs), while making the nation the hub of maritime business in the sub-region.

“We need to have strong communication channels as we implement our reforms at the Nigerian Ports Authority.

“”We must lay out to the public what we are doing so that you do not spread wrong narratives to the public.

“”We will continue to communicate with you so that you can have direct knowledge of our reforms administration,’’ she said.

Usman gave an assurance to support the Guild at all times and implored the body to verify all issues concerning the Authority before publication.

She said she hoped to attend the 2018 Conference of the NGE and called for a sustained relationship between the Authority and the editors.

On rehabilitation of Apapa access road, she said that the Authority was concerned about the deplorable situation of the road.

“” Even though it is not the core responsibility of the Authority to construct roads, the Authority has supported the Federal Ministry of Power, Works & Housing to the tune of N1.8 billion.

“”The Authority is willing to support further in order to surmount the challenge,’’ Usman said.

According to her, the deployment of intermodal transportation system is the only way out logjam in conformity with global standards.

She also called for information sharing as a critical tool in achieving robust synergy in the industry.

In her address, Egbemode commended the managing director for her efforts at transforming the ports industry.

She said that the Guild, which comprised of about 600 members spread across the country’s 36 states, comprised of editors in print, electronic and online media.

Egbemode said that as the final gatekeepers in the media industry, the Guild also kept all the nation’s leaders on their toes.

She said that editors were ready to partner with the Authority toward carrying out its projects.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print

