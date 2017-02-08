NPA partners NIM on capacity building

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) is partnering with the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM) for effective training and capacity building of its workforce.

The General Manager, Public Affairs, Chief Michael Ajayi in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos, said the Managing Director of NPA, Ms Hadiza Usman, made the remark when she received officials of NIM in her office in Lagos.

The NIM delegation was led by its Vice President, Prof. Olukunle Iyanda.

Usman said the Management of NPA would increase its patronage of the institute to train its staff and boost efficiency at ports.

The managing director also stressed the need for NPA and NIM to collaborate on special staff training that would promote mutual benefits in terms of information sharing.

Usman said the quality of training the NPA was seeking, must also be in line with international best practices.

Iyanda said the institute, founded in 1961, had trained many Nigerians in various disciplines of human endeavours across the country.

He said the focus of the institute was to assist government agencies like NPA and others to instil prudence and efficient administrative management system.

Iyanda commended the Management of NPA for effective participation of its personnel in its training programmes.

He urged the Management to encourage its personnel to take up top leadership roles in the institute.

Iyanda also commended the long-standing corporate membership of the NPA in the NIM which he said, dated back to three years after independence.

The NIM chief Iyanda said he was happy that NPA participated in a competition and won the 2016 Mobolaji Bank-Anthony Award of the institute.

He commended the awardees and advised other staff of NPA to increase their effective participation.

Iyanda urged the management of NPA to take advantage of the various training programmes of the institute to boost the human capacity development of the agency in tandem with international best practices. (NAN)

