NPA seeks collaboration with govt. agencies to improve ranking

Nigerian Ports Authority Advocates for Improved Port Infrastructure to Facilitate Export

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has called for continuous collaboration between government agencies and other stakeholders to achieve collective success and move up their ranking position by the World Bank.

The Managing Director of NPA, Ms Hadiza Usman, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Usman said that it was important to appreciate that some other agencies and stakeholders usually challenged the efficiency of NPA..

“I call on these agencies which had deliberated on the ease of doing business.

“We have highlighted everybody’s roles and provided a timeline for everyone to turn around his own company as well as other government agencies, ‘’ Usman told NAN.

She said that if government agencies and stakeholders in the maritime sector worked in isolation, it would be challenging for the industry to increase its ranking and operations.

Usman said that there was need for government agencies to work together toward national interest because the success of any agency was the success of the Federal Government.

The NPA boss said that if all agencies collaborate to achieve success, it would facilitate the development of the Nigerian maritime industry. (NAN)

