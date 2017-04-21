NPA will ensure optimal utilisation of facilities – chief executive

The management of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it will ensure optimal utilisation of facilities in all its locations.

Ms Hadiza Bala-Usman, the NPA Managing Director, gave the assurance in Lagos on Friday when the management of NPA inspected facilities at Tarkwa Bay.

She said the step would go a long way in generating more dividends to the country through the seaports.

She said that the NPA had identified the possibility of a green field development and sources of foreign direct investments at the location, especially through Public Private Partnership (PPP).

Bala-Usman said that NPA would not hesitate to rehabilitate the Lagos Light House at Tarkwa Bay.

She said that it would enable NPA to prioritise the possibility of deploying an Automatic Identification System (A.I.S) at the location.

“This will enhance smooth navigation to approach Lagos ports by vessels.

“The revitalisation of Tarkwa Bay and optimal use of the facilities there will create more employment opportunities and stimulate economic growth in the country.

“The management is dialoguing with stakeholders with a view to ensuring that all encumbrances on the facility are resolved,’’ said.

Bala-Usman said that the inspection team assessed the Inagbe Grand Resort Facility and Estate, a typical PPP project in Tarkwa Bay. (NAN)

