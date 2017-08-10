 NPF presents N12.8 million to families of 10 deceased officers

NPF presents N12.8 million to families of 10 deceased officers

Mr Abubakar Mohammed, Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 5, with headquarters in Benin, on Wednesday presented 10 cheques worth N12.8 million to families of 10 deceased officers.

A statement by Mr Emeka Iheanacho, the Zone’s Police Public Relations Officer, said that the money was from the Nigeria Police Group Life Assurance Claim Settlement Scheme.

It said that the gesture was to assist the survivors of the heroes, who paid the supreme price by sacrificing their lives for Nigeria.

The statement quoted Mohammed as condoling the beneficiaries on the demise of their husbands, noting that no amount of money was enough to replace their bread winners.

 

 

It further quoted the AIG as reaffirming the Force’s commitment to the welfare of its officers and men, in the efforts to encourage them to put in their best toward ridding Nigeria of criminals.

The statement indicated that seven beneficiaries from Edo Command received N7,694,769 million, while three from Delta Command received N5,107,210 million.(NAN)

