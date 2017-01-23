NPFL: Enyimba defeat Gombe United 2-0

Enyimba International Football Club of Aba on Sunday in Calabar defeated Gombe United FC 2-0 in their third game of the 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

Ibrahim Mustapha scored the first goal of the game in the 65th minute while Mfon Udoh scored the second goal through a penalty kick in the 90th minute.

Enyimba’s coach Gbenga Ogunbote later told newsmen that his team played well to earn their victory in the match played at the U.J. Esuene Stadium.

Ogunbote expressed satisfaction with the game’s outcome, predicting that the Aba side would emerge victorious at the end of the season.

He further said his team would continue to improve in their style of play with a view to winning every match in the season.

“We have played three games in this season; we won two and lost one. We will continue to improve on our performance with a view to win every match,’’ the coach said.

Gombe United’s coach Manu Garba, on his part, commended his team for displaying fair play, saying football was a game of winning and losing.

“My team played very well, although we lost today (Sunday). But I am hopeful that other matches coming ahead will be in our favour,’’ he said. (NAN)

