NSCDC arrests Boko Haram suspect in Adamawa

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Adamawa has arrested a suspected Boko Haram member, Amos Hassan.

Briefing newsmen Wednesday in Yola, the State Commandant of the corps, Mr Aliyu Musa, told newsmen that Hassan was arrested on Tuesday at the Federal Housing Estate in Bajabure area of Yola.

“He was arrested by our surveillance team and had made confessional statement that he had killed about 10 people since he joined the group,” Musa said.

He said that the suspect who had signs of healing bullet wounds was from Sambisa forest.

Responding to questions from newsmen, the 25-year-old Hassan said he came from Azare in Bauchi State.

The suspect said he was from Sambisa forest. (NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment