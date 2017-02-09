NSCDC begins clampdown on online job racketeers

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC)‎ has begun clampdown on online recruitment fraudsters, who specialised in defrauding job seekers, Mr Emmanuel Okeh, the Spokesperson‎ of the Corps has said.

Okeh, via a statement he issued on Thursday in Abuja, said the Commandant-General of NSCDC, Mr Abdullahi Muhammadu, gave the directive for the clampdown.

According to him, he ordered the intelligence and Anti-Fraud units of the Corps to redouble their intelligence network in clamping down on the employment racketeers.‎

“‎This directive was necessitated by the proliferation of social media platforms where desperate applicants are deceived into filling out forms online and made to pay money,” he said.

Muhammadu warned that the‎ employment website, www.nscdc.gov.ng, among others, were fake.

He advised ‎applicants to be wary of the scammers, alerting of recruitment and underground replacement of 10,000 personnel.

‎

He said that‎ modalities had been put in place to clampdown on all those using the social media platform for fraudulent activities.

Muhammadu called on those patronising the online platform for the purported recruitment to desist henceforth, as the organisation’s recruitment pattern was neither through social media nor through any consultant.

He assured that at the appropriate time, the security outfit would advertise for recruitment through reputable electronic and print media. (NAN)‎

