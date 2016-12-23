NSCDC to deploy 2,021 personnel for peaceful yuletide in Plateau-PRO

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Plateau Command, says it will deploy 2,021 officers and men to the 17 councils and other strategic areas avoid breach of peace during the yuletide.

Mrs Naomi Chishak, the Public Relations Officer for the Command in the state disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Jos.

According to her, most of the officers and men will be stationed within Jos-Bukuru metropolis while others would be at strategy places, such as recreational and worship centres and motor parks, to forestall any breach of law and order.

Chishak assured the public of the corps’ commitment of ensuring a peaceful Christmas celebration.

“I am reassuring the general public of the NSCDC’s commitment of working in synergy with sister agencies in the state to forestall any break down of peace and order,” she said.

Chishak, however, advised the people to be cautious of their security and be vigilant about movements around their surroundings.

The PRO also called on the residents to go about their legitimate businesses and report any suspicious movement, either by groups or individuals, to NSCDC or other security agencies for prompt response.(NAN)

