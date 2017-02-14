NSCDC not recruiting for now— CG

‎ The Commandant-General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mr Abdullahi Muhammadu, has called on Nigerians to discountenance speculations that the Corps was recruiting and doing replacement secretly.

The spokesperson of the Corps, Mr Emmanuel Okeh, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja.

Muhammadu frowned at the rumour that the Agency was recruiting and replacing secretly by favouring candidates of top government officials and influential persons in the society.

‎”My fellow country men and women, it is my pleasure to employ applicants into our humble organisation, the NSCDC,

“‎But for now, we are not recruiting and we are not replacing, whether openly or secretly.

‎”Please note that when the time comes, we will publish in the Electronic and Print Media nationwide to inform all the citizens to enable eligible candidates to apply for employment,

“‎Please for now, the Civil Defence is not recruiting, and is also, not doing any replacement. Therefore, applicants should be wary of fraudsters using the social media platform to defraud desperate job seekers,” the commandant-general said.

He maintained that‎ the NSCDC as an organisation, had respect for all persons, whether Rich or Poor, adding that, ” our recruitment policy is purely based on merit ” .

He, however, said that the‎ NSCDC had applied to the Federal Government for approval to enable the Agency employ, but that it had yet to get the go-ahead to employ. (NAN)

MUYI/AMY/AMY

