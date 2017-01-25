NSCDC and Peace Corps clash in Osogbo - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

A fight broke out on Wednesday, January 25, between officials of the Nigerian Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) and the Peace Corps, resulting in several people getting arrested.

It was reported that the two organizations have been having several issues before the fight eventually broke out today.

The Osun state Provost of the Peace Corps, Akintayo Oluseye, had recently alleged that he was detained, undressed and beaten by men of the civil defense on the orders of the NSCDC state commandant.

According to him: “It started in December 15, 2016 when civil defense officer identified as Olarinoye came with a mechanic and crossed our quarter guard which is never done in any barrack.

“Olarinoye came back some days after and packed his car on the road that led to our barrack. We tried to plead with him but he rose in anger and hit his head on a pole.

“He, however, went to their barrack to report that we inflicted injury on him and instead of their commandant to investigate, they started arresting our officers within the metropolis, and locked them up in their guard-rooms after beating them to a pulp.”

The commander of NSCDC, Philip Oyedele has however denied the Peace Corps boss’ allegation, he said: “I was on a television programme when I heard that one of my officers was beaten by the Peace Corps. I invited the commandant of Peace Corps immediately after the incident and he begged me to temper justice with mercy. I have not taken step on it when their Deputy Commandant came to my compound without informing me.

“They came in mufti and tried to drive in before my men stopped them. And my men did not know their mission. If I did not enter the barrack on that day, we would have been saying another thing because my men were fully armed when they came.

“I have instructed their commandant to produce Alata and Adamu, who were reported to have beaten my men to come and apologize.”

