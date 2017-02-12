 NSCDC urges commercial centres to sensitise customers on POS

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Borno has advised supermarkets, hotels and other commercial centres to sensitise their customers on the use of the Point Of Sells (POS) system.

Mr Ibrahim Abdullahi, Commandant of the NSCDC, gave the advice in Maiduguri on Sunday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

“We are advising banks, supermarkets, hotels and other commercial centres to sensitise their customers on how to use the POS to carry out their transactions without going to Automated Teller Machines.

 

 

“Àny transaction can also be done through the mobile phones, but sadly a lot of people are not sensitised,’’ he said.

Abdullahi said that Boko Haram terrorists were always looking for soft targets to cause mayhem.

“The last suicide bomber that was intercepted by our men at the NNPC mega station said that she was told to detonate her explosive where she found any form of gathering,” he said.

The commandant, therefore, called on the residents of the state to be vigilant at all times and report any suspicious movements, people, or gatherings to relevant security agencies.(NAN)

