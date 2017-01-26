NSCDC warns vandals in Zone G to find alternative job or risk arrest, prosecution

The Assistant Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps,(NSCDC) Zone G, Mr Bassey

Bassey, has warned vandals in the zone to stop vandalising government critical assets in the interest of the nation.

The Zone comprises, Anambra, Delta and Bayelsa Commands of the NSCDC.

He handed down the warning during the familiarisation tour of the Bayelsa Command of the corps on Wednesday.

”I want to reiterate that with our renewed and invigorated civil defence, vandalism is no more a paying job.

“They should find alternative job to do because, if they go on, they will surely be arrested and prosecuted in the court of law,” Bassey said.

He advised the personnel of the corps to shun gossip, writing of frivolous petitions other negative tendencies.

Bassey said his visit was to familiarise with officers and men of the command, see their progress, boost their morale and encourage them to carry out their core mandate diligently.

“If you have anything bothering you, there is always a way you can go to your commandant, instead of writing petitions.Let’s us not do anything that will bring down this corps.

‘’In our attitudes, in the way we relate to other agencies, let us carry out our work with a lot of humility and try to raise the bar of our performance,” he said.

Receiving Bassey, the Bayelsa Command of the corps, Mr Desmond Agu, said the command had so far destroyed 18 illegal refineries in some parts of the state this year.

”These officers and men have helped me to ensure crimes are minimised in Bayelsa,” he said.

Agu said the commendation given to his command BY Bassey was to spur its officers and men to do more.

According to him, that the command’s achievement is due to hard work, loyalty and dedication of officers and men of the command.

He said the visit of Bassey was a morale booster for all the officers and men of the command.

The assistant commandant general, was accompanied during the tour by State Commandants of Delta and Anambra, Mrs Beatrice Irabor and Mr John Ahwe respectively.(NAN)

