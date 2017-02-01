NSE drops 0.5%, as PZ, Oando, Continsure lead losers table - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange further declined by 0.5 percent on Tuesday as January 2017 ends with 24 companies recording depreciation in contrast to 16 appreciating stocks.

The decline thus dwindled the market capitalisation by N45 billion to N8.973 trillion from N9.021 trillion recorded previously while the NSE ASI also dropped 0.50 percent to settle at 26,036.24 points compared to 26,217.18 points it closed on Monday.

PZ capped the day’s 24 decliners with a 4.98 percent drop to close at N13.54, followed by Oando with an decrease of 4.90 percent to close at N4.66 kobo, Continental Re-insurance came third on the losers list, having depreciated 4.31 percent to close at N1.11 while UBA and Glaxosmithkline lost 4.22 and 4.06 percent each to close at N4.77 and N15.35 respectively.

On the flip side, topping the day’s 16 advancing stocks was Unilever with a growth of 6.29 percent to close at N35.50, Africa Prudential Registrars added 4.29 percent to close at N3.16, Caverton was third on the gainers chart with an appreciation of 4.17 percent to close at 75 kobo, Unity Bank increased 4 percent to close at 78 kobo and Vitafoam gained 3.46 percent to close at N2.39 per share.

Most actively traded stock for the day was FBN Holdings that traded 32.4 million units of shares, worth N113.2 million, Unity Kapital was next with 23.1 million units valued at N11.5 million and Transcorp was third with 13.4 million units of shares valued at N10.7 million.

AIICO Insurance was the fourth most traded stock with 12.8 million units valued at N7.7 million while Fidelity Bank emerged fifth on the day’s top traded list with 12.2 million units of shares at N11.0 million.

By the end of the day’s trading activities, investors had traded a total of 205.8 million units of shares, as against 143.0 million units sold previously, while value traded settled at N2.8 billion from N755.2 million recorded previously.

The day’s transactions were carried out in 2,914 deals as against 2,138 deals, recorded in the last trading session.

