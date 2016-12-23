NSE index up 0.18%, as Forte Oil, Betaglas, Conoil top gainers - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Nigeria’s stock market reversed a three day negative run with a cumulative gain of N16.1 billion on Thursday as the Nigerian Stock Exchange All Share Index added 0.18 percent to close at 26,464.82 points while Market capitalization grew N16.1 billion to close the day at N9.106 trillion.

Top five traded stocks in the course of the day were Diamond Bank with 35.5 million units of shares valued at N31.9 million. Sterling Bank followed with 20.7 million shares worth N15.7 million while FBN Holdings came third with 15.5 million shares worth N54.4 million.

Transcorp emerged the day’s fourth most traded stock with 14.1 million shares worth N12 million while UCAP came fifth having traded 12.3 million shares amounting to N34.1 million.

Market breadth remained strong as 18 gainers were paired against 13 losers, Forte Oil led the gainers with 10.24 percent to close at N94.22 per share, Beta Glass followed with a growth of 10.21 percent to close at N31.83 per share and Conoil added 10.20 percent to close at N39.45 per share. Livestock feeds appreciated 5 percent to close at 84 kobo per share while Cement Company of Northern Nigeria grew 4.75 percent to close at N4.63 per share.

On the flip side, Presco recorded a 4.74 percent decline to lead the losers chart having closed at N40.01 per share, Honeywell flourmills dropped 4.65 percent to close at N1.23 per share, Wapic Insurance fell 3.85 percent to close at 50 kobo per share. International Breweries depreciated 3.67 percent to close at N17.30 per share while Transcorp lost 2.27 percent to close at 86 kobo per share.

The day’s transactions executed in 3,161 deals, showed investors moved 188.7 million shares a 55 percent decline from 421.2 million shares exchanged in previous session, while value traded fell to N1.4 billion fromN10.1 billion traded previously.

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment