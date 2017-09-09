NSE market capitalisation drops by 0.44%

A total of 152.47 million shares valued at N3.08 billion were traded in 4,079 deals on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday.

These were against the 222.59 million shares worth N4.17 billion traded in 4,622 deals on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the market capitalisation depreciated by N6 billion or 0.44 per cent to close at N12.39 trillion from N12.45 trillion recorded on Thursday.

The All-Share Index, which opened at 36,116.19, lost 158.95 points to close at 35,957.24 points.

Presco led the losers’ chart with a loss of N3.14 to close at N64.98 per share.

Betaglas followed, depreciating by N2.99 to close at N56.85, while Okomu Oil dropped N2.64 to close at N63 per share.

Dangote Cement dipped by N1.91 to close at N215, while Wapco depreciated by 73k to close at N52.77 per share.

Conversely, Mobil topped the gainers’ table with N5.49 to close at N170.5 per share.

It was trailed by Unilever which gained N1.95 to close at N40 per share.

DangoteSugar and Nigeria Breweries gained 5k each to close at N14 and N184.5, respectively, while Berger Paint appreciated by 3k to close at N7.3 per share.

GTBank was the toast of investors, trading 22.16 million shares worth N864.11 million.

Zenith Bank came second, with sale of 21.79 million shares worth N517.31 million, while Access Bank sold 15.58 million shares valued at N150.76 million.

Wapco traded 11.54 million shares worth N611.75 million, while UACN sold 8.85 million valued at N128.31 million

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment