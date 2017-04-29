NSE market indices appreciate marginally by 0.01%

Activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed the week on Friday with a marginal growth of 0.01 per cent due to cautious trading.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the All-Share Index posted a marginal growth of 3.51 points or 0.01 per cent to close at 25,756.51 against 25,753.00 recorded on Thursday.

In the same vein, the market capitalisation which opened at N8.910 trillion closed higher with two billion naira to close at N8.912 trillion.

Larfarge Africa recorded the highest gain to lead the gainers’ table, gaining N2.42 to close at N50.92 per share.

Nestle followed with a gain of N1.50 to close at N727 and Stanbic IBTC gained N1.25 to close at N26.25 per share.

NASCON appreciated by 78k to close at N8.49, while Ashaka Cement increased by 49k to close at N10.44 per share.

Conversely, Julius Berger recorded the highest loss for the day, dropping by N2.09 to close at N29.86 per share.

Dangote Cement trailed with a loss of N1 to close at N159, while FBN Holdings was down by 33k to close at N3.17 per share.

Unilever depreciated by 24k to close at N31.81 and Nigerian Breweries dropped 21k to close at N123.01 per share.

Access Bank emerged the most traded equity accounting for 119.72 million shares worth N790.26 million.

Fidelity Bank came second with a total of 42.28 million shares valued at N34.68 million and Zenith International Bank traded 30.84 milion shares worth N460.46 million.

FBN Holdings sold 23.56 million shares amounting to N75.58 million, while Diamond Bank transacted 20.13 million shares valued at N15.94.

NAN reports that the volume of shares traded also closed lower as investors bought and sold 366.47 million shares worth N2.88 billion achieved in 3,598 deals.

This was in contrast to 371.76 million shares valued at N2.81 billion exchanged in 3,627 deals. (NAN)

