NSE moves 237.79m shares worth N2.19bn

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday moved a total of 237.79 million shares valued at N2.19 billion transacted in 2,725 deals in a positive trading.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this was in contrast with a turnover of 146.49 million shares worth N1.19 billion achieved in 2,725 deals on Thursday.

Champion Breweries drove the activity chart with 83.79 million shares valued at N194.41 million.

It was followed by Zenith Bank, which sold 52.47 million shares worth N826. 58 million and Diamond Bank sold 13.69 million shares valued at N13.63 million.

UAC Property accounted for 11.73 million shares worth N40.56 million, while investors staked N15.45 million on 11.55 million shares.

Also, the market indicators sustained an upward trend with the All-Share Index increasing by 38.27 points or 0.15 pet cent to close at 26,328.22, against 26,289.95 recorded on Thursday.

In the same vein, the market capitalisation which opened at N9.045 trillion inched N13 billion to close at N9.058 trillion.

Total Nigeria led the gainers’ table, gaining N13.96 to close at N298.96 per share.

Nestle came second with a gain of N10 to close at N750 and 7UP Bottling gained N5.70 to close at N108 per share.

Zenith Bank appreciated by 50k to close at N16 and Stanbic IBTC added 48k to close at N17.48 per share.

Conversely, Guinness Nigeria led the losers’ chart, dropping by N1.65 to close at N649 per share, following investors’ reaction to its half year result for the period ended Dec.31, 2016 released to the market.

Mobil Oil trailed with a loss of 66k to close at N264.50 and Nigerian Breweries shed 47k to close at N142.03 per share.

NASCON dropped 40k to close at N7.83 and Access Bank declined by 22k to close at N6.73 per share. (NAN)

