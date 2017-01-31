NSE Plummets 0.42% as Continental Re, Oando, Neimeth top losers chart - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Equities trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange resumed on Monday on a negative note as lead market indices fell by 0.42 percent.

The All Share Index closed at 26,217.18 points following a decline of 111.04 points and market capitalization shed N37 billion to close at N9.021 trillion from last sessions’ closing figure of N9.058 trillion respectively.

Topping the day’s losers was Continental Re-insurance with a decline of 4.92 percent to close at N1.16, Oando dropped 4.67 percent to close at N4.90, Neimeth was third on the losers chart with a depreciation of 4.11 percent to close at 70 kobo, Diamond Bank fell 4.04 percent to close at 95 kobo and Transcorp dropped 3.70 percent to close at 78 kobo per share.

7UP capped the day’s advancers with a 5 percent growth to close at N113.40, followed by Caverton with an increase of 4.35 percent to close at 72 kobo, Eterna came third on the gainers list, having appreciated 4.02 percent to close at N3.62 while Forte Oil and FBN Holdings added 2.95 and 1.74 percent each to close at N74 and N3.50 respectively.

Most actively traded stock for the day was AIICO that traded 56.8 million units of shares, worth N34.1 million, Transcorp was next with 16.1 million units valued at N12.6 million and UBA was third with 7.8 million units of shares valued at N38.9 million.

FBN Holdings was the fourth most traded stock with 7.6 million units valued at N26.6 million while Fidelity Bank emerged fifth on the day’s top traded list with 7.4 million units of shares at N6.6 million.

By the end of the day’s trading activities, investors had traded a total of 143.0 million units of shares representing a decline of 40 percent from 237.8 million units of shares sold previously, while value traded depreciated percent to N755.2 million from N2.2 billion recorded previously.

The day’s transactions involved 2,138 deals in contrast to 2,725 deals in the last trading session.

