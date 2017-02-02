NSE Records Turnover Of 8.12bn Shares At N47.7bn In January 2017 - The Herald Nigeria

The Nigerian Equities market recorded a turnover of 8.12 billion shares worth N47.7 billion in 61,515 deals for the month of January 2017, in contrast to a total of 4.6 billion shares valued at N31.8 billion exchanged during the month of January 2016 in 50,531 deals.

The Financial Services sector was the most active in volume terms, having traded 6.2 billion shares amounting to N12.5 billion in 26,155 deals. The consumer goods sector was second with traded volume of 295.3 million shares valued at N11.2 million in 10,222 deals, while the conglomerates were third with 261.9 million shares worth N366.1 million in 2,328 deals.

The market value of the 176 listed securities as at January 31st 2017, closed at N8.972 trillion, down by 2 percent or N185.3 billion from N9.158 trillion recorded at the beginning of the month.

The Nigerian Stock Exchange All-Share Index (NSE ASI), which opened the month at 26,616.89 points closed at 25,901.62 points. This shows a decrease of 2.7 percent or 715.27 points during the month.

The drop in the NSE ASI reflected the price decline suffered by many stocks.

As at last week ended January 27th the index with the highest negative return was the NSE consumer goods index with -5.98 percent, the NSE Lotus II was next with -5.14 percent, while companies the industrial index tracks suffered a negative return of 2.74 Month- to-Date (MtD).

The NSE Banking Index tracking banking stocks, led the sector with positive returns by growing 3.59 percent (MtD). It was followed by the Pension and ASeM index that grew 1.14 and 1.12 percent respectively while the insurance index recorded a growth of 0.51 percent.

In January, there were two new listings by way of Introduction. The 5.97 million units of SIAML Pension ETF admitted to the Daily Official List at a par value of N100 per unit on January 24th 2017, as the first Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) to replicate the NSE Pension 40 Index.

Also, the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday, January 31, 2017, listed by introduction 9.75 Billion (9,750,649,400) ordinary shares of Med-View Airline at N1.50 per Share on its Main Board increasing the number of listed shares to 176 and further deepening the Nigerian Capital market through an additional N14.65 billion (N14, 625,974,100) to the market capitalization.

Total transactions in Bond Trading on the NSE for the month of January, were 76,148 worth N73.3 million in 23 deals. The most active bond (measured by quantity traded) was the FG132021S3, The 14.50% FGN Bond to mature JUL 2021. It traded 55 thousand units valued at N51.3 million in 2 deals.

