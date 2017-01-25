NSE seeks Jigawa HoS support on its proposed salary scale for engineers

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has solicited the support of Jigawa Head of the Civil Service (HoS), Alhaji Muhammad Inuwa, to consider its proposed salary scale for engineers.

NSE Chairman in Dutse Yahaya Muhammad made the plea when he led the executive members of the association on courtesy call to the HoS.

A statement by HoS spokesman, Alhaji Isma’il Ibrahim, in Dutse on Wednesday, said that Muhammad stressed the need to enhance the entry point of engineers to flush out quacks in the profession.

Muhammad appealed to the HoS to direct all Ministries Departments and Agencies in the state to accept all engineers deployed to them for their national service.

The HoS thanked the NSE for the visit, and assured the society of his support and cooperation.

“I want to assure you that I will take the issues to the meeting of national council of establishments for consideration,” Inuwa said.

In another development, the HoS has described enhancing workers’ welfare as one of the primary assignments of his office.

Inuwa made the remarks when he received the executive members of the state chapter of the Nigerian Dental Therapists Association in his office.

The statement quoted Inuwa as assuring the visitors that the state government would soon employ a sizable number of health workers to address the manpower shortage in the sector.

“They were in the office of the HoS to formally introduce themselves as the newly elected executive members of the association.” (NAN)

