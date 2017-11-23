NSE turnover volume improves by 55.11 per cent

The volume of trade on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday improved by 55.11 per cent just as the market indicators sustained growth by 0.22 per cent.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that investors exchanged a total of 513.80 million shares valued at N6.45 billion transacted in 4,243 deals.

Transactions were higher when compared with 331.24 million shares worth N5.56 billion traded in 3,231 deals on Wednesday.

United Bank for Africa emerged the toast of investors with a turnover of 116.63 million shares valued at N1.14 billion.

Access Bank followed with 98.34 million shares worth N987.63 million, while Zenith International Bank sold 90.29 million shares valued at N2.25 billion.

Tantalizers traded 44 million shares worth N22 million, while Fidelity Bank exchanged 36.96 million shares valued at N59.18 million.

Seplat led the gainers’s chart with N5 to close at N495, while 7UP garnered N2.50 to close at N92.50 per share.

International Breweries gained N1.14 to close at N53.94, while Nestle improved by N1.90 to close at N1, 301.90 per share.

Flour Mills Nigeria appreciated by 60k to close at N32.10 per share.

The All-Share Index rose by 79.99 points or 0.22 per cent to close at 36,688.75 against 36,608.76 due to the price appreciation.

In the same vein, market capitalisation which opened at N12.745 trillion rose by N28 billion or 0.22 per cent to close at N12.773 trillion.

On the other hand, Stanbic IBTC posted the highest loss to leading the losers’ table with N1.50 to N40.50 per share.

PZ Industry trailed with a loss of N1.23 to close at N23.42, while Cement Company of Northern Nigeria was down by 30k to close at N8.97 per share.

Okomu Oil dipped 20k to close at N68, while Champion Breweries dropped by 10k to close at N2.05 per share. (NAN)

