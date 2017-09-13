Nta bows out as ICPC Chairman

Mr Ekpo Nta on Tuesday bowed out as Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) after six years at the helm of the anti-graft agency.

He handed over to Alhaji Abdullahi Bako, a board member, at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja, Mrs Rasheedat Okoduwa, spokesperson of the ICPC, said in a statement.

Okoduwa said Bako would head the commission in acting capacity pending the assumption of duty by the Chairman designate, Prof. Bola Owasanoye, who is awaiting Senate confirmation.

In his valedictory speech, the out-gone chairman stated that he came into the ICPC at a time the commission was suffering an “identity a crisis” as to whether it was a law enforcement or civil service organisation.

He was quoted as adding that he inherited a dilapidated physical structure housing the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

Nta said the situation initially dampened his enthusiasm, but later spurred him into repositioning the commission.

According to Okoduwa, he said his first task was to work with the board members to place the ICPC in its rightful place based on its enabling law.

He highlighted some of his achievements to include a high rate of investigation and prosecution of corruption cases and the introduction of preventive measures to check corruption in the civil and public service.

Nta thanked the members of staff and management of the commission for their cooperation and support, describing them as highly dedicated and talented workers.

Responding, Bako acknowledged Nta’s sterling performance and achievements at the commission.

He solicited the support of management and staff within the period he would act, and urged them to remain disciplined and committed to duty.

Nta was appointed acting Chairman of the ICPC by former President Goodluck Jonathan in November 2011, before his confirmation as the substantive chairman in 2012 for a five-year term.

He now moves over to the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission as a full-time commissioner.

