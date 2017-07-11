NTA Reporter Gunned Down in Benin City - The Herald Nigeria

Gunmen have reportedly shot dead a reporter with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), in Benin City, the Edo state capital.

It was gathered that the reporter, Lawrence Okojie, was killed by the yet-to-identified men around Ogunola junction, off Siluko road in Benin, weekend.

Further reports revealed that the late Okojie was dropped off at the junction by an NTA staff bus on Saturday at about 8pm and had called to inform his wife that he was on his way home.

However, after waiting and calling him endlessly without response, the wife raised alarm about the development.

A search was started for the man who was later discovered in a mortuary in the ancient city.

While confirming the development, the spokesman of the Nigerian Police Force in Edo State, Moses Nkombe, revealed that one person has been arrested in connection with the incident.

He added that they have launched an investigation into the matter and the culprits would be brought to book.

