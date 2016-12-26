NUJ urges Oyo Govt to improve welfare of journalists

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council, has appealed to the State Government to improve the welfare of journalists in the state.

The council also urged the state government to prioritise the payment of salary and allowances of media professionals.

Mr Adewunmi Faniran, the state Chairman of the NUJ, made the call in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Sunday.

Faniran said that journalists deserved better welfare packages, considering the nature of the services they render.

“Journalists work day and night, including public holidays to ensure the public get up to date information, including government activities,” he said.

He stated that the newly inaugurated executive of the council was committed to the welfare of members in terms of development, training and empowerment.

Faniran appreciated the support and cooperation of members in the last election, lauding their peaceful conduct which ensured an hitch-free exercise.

The NUJ chairman also enjoined Christians to rededicate themselves to the values of love, peace, sacrifice and tolerance epitomised by Jesus Christ. (NAN)

