Nuns Convert From Serving Christ To Selling Weed - The Herald Nigeria

A group of nuns in America have made a shocking change of heart as they left the church and their vows to take up a profession of selling weed.

The American nuns, Sisters of the Valley, denounced Christ to announce that their new calling in selling weed came with a mandate to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.

The nuns, based near the town of Merced, Central Valley which produces over half of the fruit, vegetables and nuts grown in the United States.

One of the California based, self-ordained, weed selling feminist-nuns, Kate, said: “Women can change this industry and make it a healing industry instead of a stoner industry.”

She added that they are not in any way scared of the United States President, Donald Trump’s stance against drugs and drug use adding that business is expanding because of him.

The group of weed selling ex-nuns were reported to have made as much as $750,000 in sales last year.

