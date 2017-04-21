 Nuns Convert From Serving Christ To Selling Weed - The Herald Nigeria

Nuns Convert From Serving Christ To Selling Weed

A group of nuns in America have made a shocking change of heart as they left the church and their vows to take up a profession of selling weed.

California “weed nun” Desiree Calderon, who goes by the name Sister Freya, holds CBD salve made from hemp at Sisters of the Valley near Merced, California, U.S., April 18, 2017. Picture taken April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The American nuns, Sisters of the Valley, denounced Christ to announce that their new calling in selling weed came with a mandate to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.

California “weed nun” Christine Meeusen, 57, lights a joint at Sisters of the Valley near Merced, California, U.S., April 18, 2017. Picture taken April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The nuns, based near the town of Merced, Central Valley which produces over half of the fruit, vegetables and nuts grown in the United States.

California “weed nun” India Delgado, who goes by the name Sister Eevee, carries hemp at Sisters of the Valley near Merced, California, U.S., April 18, 2017. Picture taken April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

One of the California based, self-ordained, weed selling feminist-nuns, Kate, said: “Women can change this industry and make it a healing industry instead of a stoner industry.”

California “weed nun” India Delgado, who goes by the name Sister Eevee, carries hemp at Sisters of the Valley near Merced, California, U.S., April 18, 2017. Picture taken April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

She added that they are not in any way scared of the United States President, Donald Trump’s stance against drugs and drug use adding that business is expanding because of him.

California “weed nun” Desiree Calderon, who goes by the name Sister Freya (L), and India Delgado, who goes by the name Sister Eevee, smoke a joint at Sisters of the Valley near Merced, California, U.S., April 18, 2017. Picture taken April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The group of weed selling ex-nuns were reported to have made as much as $750,000 in sales last year.

Leave a comment

Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

Notable Saying

“Be steady and well-ordered in your life so that you can be fierce and original in your work.”
- Gustave Flaubert.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

TEst
Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar