Grover Macuchapi a 27 year old nurse is facing prosecution charges of profaning a corpse and obscene acts.

The Nurse was alleged to have been in the middle of the act with the late woman, before her husband walked into the scene.

The aggrieved man angrily beat up Grover, who was moving with his clothes down, before handing him over to the police.

Police Chief, Douglas Uzquiano, from the Bolivian Capital La Paz, who confirmed the incident said the patient died at Hospital de Clinicas in La Paz on Monday and was transferred to the morgue.

He said the Relatives of the dead woman had gone to the hospital to cancel a debt they had for medical treatment she received.

“The husband went to the morgue and saw a male nurse having sex with his late wife.”

The unnamed husband told a local newspaper: “I saw what he was doing and hit him. He was moving and he had his trousers down.”

The hospital worker blamed his actions on a trance.

He was quoted as saying: “Something happened. It was like a dream. The next thing I remember was feeling a blow from behind when the woman’s husband hit me.”

The unnamed female patient, a 28-year-old, had only died around an hour before she was targeted.

