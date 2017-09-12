Fans of pop musician, Nicki Minaj have shade the Queens rapper over her comments on cultural appropriation at the tail end of the New York Fashion Week.

The New York Post reported the No Frauds crooners comments which she made at Philipp Plein’s celeb-studded after-party on Saturday night.

The Queens native performed alongside 21 Savage, Yo Gotti and Rae Sremmurd.

She closed her act by urging the audience, which included 50 Cent, Paris Hilton, Fabolous, Ne-Yo and Bella Thorne, to stay in school and pursue higher education. And then the singer called out the fashion world for its exploitative practices.

“Thank you, Philipp Plein, for including our culture,” said Minaj, who attended the Tom Ford and Monse shows earlier in the week. “Designers get really big and really rich off of our culture, and then you don’t see a motherf - - ker that look anything like us in the front row half the time. So let’s make some noise for Philipp Plein tonight,” the New York Post reported.

Fans on social media, however blasted her for her remarks.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment