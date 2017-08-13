NYSC debunks news on NYSC ready to pay N75, 000 stipends to ex-corp member

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has alerted the public to disregard what it describes as false online news about the activities of the service.

Mrs Bose Aderibigbe, Director of Press, NYSC, said in a statement on Saturday that some bloggers had also used a facebook account that did not belong to the service to promote falsehood on its activities.

According to her, the online news claims that the NYSC Director-General, Brig.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, has introduced a portal for payment of N75, 000 stipends per a former corps member which is false.

“The attention of the NYSC management has been drawn to the publication which is false and misleading, the public should disregard it.

“A fake Facebook account, NYSC Online, has also been spreading the content published by some bloggers.

“We further wish to inform our esteemed stakeholders that the so-called NYSC Online is not the official Facebook page of the National Youth Service Corps.

“The authentic information from the NYSC’s activities can be accessed through our official Facebook page on www.facebook.com/officialnysc’’, Aderibigbe said.(NAN)

