NYSC DG warns corps members against unauthorised traveling

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig-Gen. Sulaiman Kazaure, has warned corps members against unauthorised traveling out of their places of primary assignment.

Kazaure, who was represented by the Corps’ Director, General Services, Alhaji Bashir Yakasai, gave the warning while addressing batch ‘B’ stream II corps members on Thursday in Dakingari, Kebbi.

He said any corps member wishing to travel should notify his place of primary assignment and the NYSC State Office before embarking on the journey.

“I assure you of your security throughout your stay in the state. Kebbi is peaceful and its people are hospitable,” he said.

The director-gneneral called on corps members to make their stay in the state fruitful by impacting positively on their host communities.

Earlier, the State Coordinator of the corps, Alhaji Lawal Turawa, described the corps members posted to the camp as talented and well behaved individuals.

“I have seen how they have been participating in camp activities, lectures and skills acquisition programmes effectively,” he said.

He thanked the state government for roofing the camp’s pavilion. (NAN).

