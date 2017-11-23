NYSC Entrepreneurship programme reduces unemployment in Nigeria – Coordinator

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) says its Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) is an instrument of reducing unemployment and developing entrepreneurship in the country.

Hajiya Ramatu Sanda, the Katsina State NYSC Coordinator, stated this on Thursday at the swearing-in ceremony of Batch B Stream 1 corps members deployed to the state.

“Orientation programmes are carefully planned to make corps members develop team of spirit as well as regard yourselves as brothers and sisters under one indivisible nation.

“You are therefore expected to participate fully in all the camp activities lined up for you, ranging from physical training, language study, sports, sanitation and Skills Acquisition, to Entrepreneurship Development training,’’ she said.

The coordinator urged the corps members to be good ambassadors of their families and their institutions during the orientation course.

She said that their welfare would be given top priority, to boost their morale for effective service delivery.

Gov. Aminu Masari said that people of the state had recognised the fact that corps members contributed greatly to the growth and development of Katsina State.

Masari, represented by his Special Adviser on Youths Development, Alhaji Ibrahim Khalil, said the government had already taken necessary steps to ensure adequate security of corps members at places of their primary assignments and around their lodges.

He urged them to be disciplined, dedicated and hardworking during the orientation and post orientation activities.(NAN)

